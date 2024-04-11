Rome Resources Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Rome by Pathfinder Minerals Plc and Board Change

Vancouver, April 11, 2024 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release of November 29, 2023 in which it announced entering into a non-binding heads of terms providing for the potential acquisition of the issued and outstanding securities of Rome by Pathfinder Minerals Plc ("Pathfinder"), a UK company quoted on AIM, which would constitute a reverse takeover of Rome by Pathfinder under the AIM Rules for Companies and a reorganization under Part 8 of Policy 5.3 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Proposed Acquisition"), due diligence by both Rome and Pathfinder and their respective advisors with respect to the Proposed Acquisition is ongoing, and Rome is pleased with the progress made to date.

Rome also announces that Mr David Jenkins has resigned as a director of the Company, for personal reasons. The Board thanks Mr Jenkins for his contributions during the period he served as a director.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet where it has acquired 51% indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Contacts

Investors / Shareholders

Mark Gasson

President, CEO & Director

P: (604) 687-6140

Media

E: info@romeresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205086