Celsius Resources receives permit extension for Sagay Copper Project

Celsius Resources Ltd. (ASX:CLA LON:CLA) CEO Peter Hume sits down with Jonathan Jackson to discuss permitting for its Sagay Copper Project in Negros, Philippines. Celsius, through its Philippine subsidiary Tambuli Mining Company (TMCI), has achieved a crucial milestone with the exploration permit extension, paving the way for potential approval of the Declaration of Mining Project Feasibility (DMPF). Hume sheds light on the DMPF's current status, under review by the Philippine Mines and Geosciences Bureau, and its impact on the company's operations and future mineral agreements with the Philippine Government. Additionally, Hume discusses the comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment underway for the Sagay Project. This assessment is key to obtaining the Environmental Compliance Certificate, a critical step for the DMPF approval. He emphasises Celsius Resources' commitment to environmental stewardship, mirroring their responsible approach in the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog (MCB) Project. Hume explains how Celsius is navigating regulatory and environmental challenges, ensuring the sustainable and safe development of the Sagay Project.
