O3 Mining Intersects 119.1 g/t Au over 2.5 Metres at Malartic H, Marban Alliance

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received partial assay results from its 24,505 metre drilling campaign completed between January and March 2024 on the Malartic H area within the Marban Alliance project, in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada.

Highlights:

119.1 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in hole O3MA-24-652 at a vertical depth of 114.2 metres, including 297.0 g/t over 1.0 metre on Malartic H

80.6 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in hole O3MA-24-554A at a vertical depth of 33.6 metres, including 411.0 g/t over 0.6 metres on Malartic H

1.9 g/t Au over 40.6 metres in hole O3MA-24-647 at a vertical depth of 77.6 metres on Malartic H

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: "These high-grade intercepts from our 2024 infill drilling program at Malartic H represent the first set of assay results since our maiden mineral resource estimate in June 2023. Malartic H continues to show potential to grow both laterally and at depth and we remain hopeful that additional infill drilling could allow us to grow the deposit. These results continue to demonstrate the potential at Malartic H and the robustness of the Marban Alliance Project."

The objective of the 2024 drilling campaign on the Malartic H deposit was the conversion to the indicated category of the inferred resource estimated in 2023 (see news release of O3 Mining dated June 20, 2023 and entitled "O3 Mining Delivers Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Malartic H"). This campaign totalled 121 drill holes of which assay results for 56 of them are reported today. We will continue reporting as new assay results become available.

Malartic H Deposit

The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 950 metres, 300 metres wide and down to a vertical depth of 500 metres. It is located within five kilometres of the proposed processing plant described in the pre-feasibility study published on Marban Alliance in 2022 and approximately one kilometre to the north of the Malartic Hygrade former mine, near the hinge of a regional Z-shaped fold. The mineralized system is partially open laterally and completely open at depth. Notably, the Malartic H deposit is positioned between the northwestern extensions of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears, which host most of the resources of the Marban Alliance Project. At Malartic H, the two shears are northwest-trending and dipping around 70 degrees to the northeast. The deposit is hosted by an alternance of mafic and ultramafic volcanic sequence of the Jacola formation. Similar to the Hygrade area, numerous intermediate to felsic dyke systems are injected in the volcanic sequence. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite with local visible gold in quartz veins and veinlets and disseminated in the host rock. Zones are spatially correlated shears within mafic volcanic units or with the intermediate to felsic dykes. All zones are roughly subparallel.

Today's news release also includes the last significant intercepts obtained from the fall 2023 drilling program at Norlartic Extension (see news release of O3 Mining dated February 22, 2024 and entitled "O3 Mining Intersects 9.6 g/t Au over 6.2 Metres at Norlartic Extension, Marban Alliance").

The dyke swarm hosting the gold mineralization at Norlartic Extension is geologically identical to the one hosting the Norlartic and Kierens mineralization. They correspond to mafic and intermediate fine-grained dykes, which have been successfully traced along a two-kilometre trend and serve as a marker to the mineralized corridor.

Figure 1: Photo of visible gold at 46.7 metres in hole O3MA-24-554A at Malartic H

Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts. Only intercepts with metal factor above 5.0 (g/t Au x metres) are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 200 metres from surface. See Table 2 below for full technical parameters.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Core Length

(m) Vertical Depth

(m) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Zone O3MA-24-554A 44.2 47.3 80.6 3.1 33.6 249.8 Malartic H Including 46.7 47.3 411.0 0.6 34.5 246.6 O3MA-24-555 13.0 18.4 2.6 5.4 11.2 14.0 O3MA-24-560 116.5 121.0 2.9 4.5 89.3 13.2 Including 120.5 121.0 15.3 0.5 90.7 7.6 O3MA-24-570 57.1 58.5 4.0 1.4 43.5 5.7 116.4 119.2 1.8 2.8 87.4 5.0 O3MA-24-583 106.0 118.9 0.6 12.9 76.0 8.2 O3MA-24-598 63.3 65.3 3.5 2 56.9 7.0 70.0 78.4 1.4 8.4 65.6 12.1 167.5 170.3 2.3 2.8 149.0 6.5 O3MA-24-602 25.7 27.5 3.1 1.8 17.7 5.5 O3MA-24-603 102.3 117.9 0.9 15.6 76.1 13.7 O3MA-24-607 85.3 88.0 3.7 2.7 78.9 10.0 O3MA-24-612 32.3 35.0 2.8 2.7 23.1 7.6 64.9 67.5 2.5 2.6 45.8 6.4 75.0 87.9 1.1 12.9 56.4 14.5 118.6 139.4 1.3 20.8 88.6 26.6 O3MA-24-617 23.1 32.7 1.3 9.6 27.0 12.1 135.6 143.5 0.7 7.9 137.3 5.3 O3MA-24-618 248.0 255.5 0.7 7.5 217.1 5.6 O3MA-24-619 9.5 16.0 1.1 6.5 8.4 7.0 29.5 31.2 3.0 1.7 21.1 5.1 59.5 61.4 4.5 1.9 42.7 8.6 O3MA-24-622A 92.9 100.0 0.9 7.1 92.1 6.1 211.0 219.0 0.7 8 205.2 5.4 O3MA-24-623 56.1 60.9 2.0 4.8 43.0 9.4 191.1 193.2 4.6 2.1 132.3 9.6 O3MA-24-628 27.2 32.0 1.9 4.8 20.0 9.2 60.5 67.8 0.7 7.3 44.0 5.2 O3MA-24-637 192.8 212.0 1.6 19.2 176.7 31.2 O3MA-24-641* 110.5 120.0 3.2 9.5 80.7 30.3

Table 1 (continued): Drill Hole Intercepts. Only intercepts with metal factor above 5.0 (g/t Au x metres) are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 200 metres from surface. See Table 2 below for full technical parameters.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Core Length

(m) Vertical Depth

(m) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Zone O3MA-24-645* 6.6 7.8 6.3 1.2 5.4 7.5 Malartic H 194.3 198.2 1.3 3.9 137.4 5.1 O3MA-24-647 63.6 104.2 1.9 40.6 77.6 75.6 117.0 126.0 1.1 9 112.4 10.0 129.6 136.0 1.4 6.4 122.8 8.9 139.2 143.3 1.5 4.1 130.6 6.1 O3MA-24-652* 83.0 87.7 2.5 4.7 58.6 11.9 166.5 169.0 119.1 2.5 114.2 297.7 Including 166.5 167.5 297 1 113.8 297 O3MA-23-543 124.4 126.0 3.3 1.6 109.6 5.3 Norlartic Extension O3MA-23-544 44.2 48.4 1.4 4.2 42.1 6.0 70.0 75.3 1.8 5.3 63.7 9.7 104.3 107.6 2.1 3.3 91.1 6.9 O3MA-23-545 45.3 48.0 2.1 2.7 43.1 5.6 61.0 78.0 1.4 17 62.3 24.5 O3MA-23-547 134.0 142.5 1.1 8.5 102.7 9.1

True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length interval for the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated. *Interval where metallic sieve analysis is pending

Figure 2: Marban Alliance Project Map

Figure 3: Malartic H - Significant Intercepts Map

Figure 4: Norlartic Extension - Significant Intercepts Map

Table 2: Technical parameters of holes of the 2023-2024 campaign at Malartic H and Norlartic Extension that have received assay results

Hole Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Start Depth (m) End Depth (m) Length UTM Zone 18 Easting (m) UTM Zone18

Northing (m) Assays Status O3MA-24-549 224 -45 0 141.3 141.3 275488 5339570 All Received O3MA-24-550A 224 -49 0 182.7 182.7 275596 5339618 All Received O3MA-24-551A 215 -81 0 129.2 129.2 275488 5339570 All Received O3MA-24-552 226 -50 0 183.1 183.1 275484 5339510 All Received O3MA-24-553 224 -50 0 158.6 158.6 275625 5339582 All Received O3MA-24-554A 224 -48 0 213 213 275521 5339495 All Received O3MA-24-555 224 -45 0 126 126 275453 5339528 All Received O3MA-24-557 224 -50 0 189 189 275558 5339526 All Received O3MA-24-559 224 -55 0 225 225 275372 5339515 All Received O3MA-24-560 224 -46 0 168 168 275593 5339450 All Received O3MA-24-562 224 -45 0 162 162 275565 5339478 All Received O3MA-24-563 63 -85 0 108 108 275373 5339515 All Received O3MA-24-564 225 -45 0 105 105 274985 5339922 All Received O3MA-24-565 224 -55 0 180 180 275383 5339432 All Received O3MA-24-566A 225 -60 0 107.9 107.9 275605 5339351 All Received O3MA-24-569 224 -45 0 189.1 189.1 275374 5339457 All Received O3MA-24-570 224 -46 0 180.1 180.1 275570 5339372 All Received O3MA-24-571 224 -45 0 105 105 275060 5339878 All Received O3MA-24-572 225 -55 0 108 108 275553 5339412 All Received O3MA-24-574 224 -45 0 105 105 275562 5339317 All Received O3MA-24-575 224 -45 0 147 147 275101 5339918 All Received O3MA-24-576 224 -45 0 143.6 143.6 275531 5339336 All Received O3MA-24-579 224 -50 0 170.6 170.6 275307 5339451 All Received O3MA-24-581 224 -45 0 137.9 137.9 275079 5339843 All Received O3MA-24-583 224 -45 0 147 147 275492 5339396 All Received O3MA-24-584A 224 -45 0 123 123 275285 5339487 All Received O3MA-24-587 224 -45 0 90 90 275289 5339382 All Received O3MA-24-589 224 -50 0 174 174 275481 5339457 All Received O3MA-24-590 224 -50 0 99 99 275270 5339416 All Received O3MA-24-591 224 -45 0 96 96 274948 5339878 All Received O3MA-24-592 224 -45 0 108 108 275184 5339503 All Received O3MA-24-594 224 -45 0 105 105 275222 5339483 All Received O3MA-24-597 224 -45 0 94.6 94.6 275243 5339449 All Received O3MA-24-598 214 -63 0 231 231 275190 5339965 All Received O3MA-24-599 225 -66 0 156 156 275020 5340267 All Received O3MA-24-600 224 -45 0 102 102 275039 5339803 All Received O3MA-24-602 224 -45 0 138.2 138.2 275081 5339786 All Received O3MA-24-603 224 -45 0 213.2 213.2 275201 5339958 All Received O3MA-24-604 224 -45 0 171.1 171.1 274987 5340286 All Received O3MA-24-607 197 -65 0 261 261 275201 5339958 All Received O3MA-24-612 224 -45 0 221.9 221.9 275207 5339749 All Received O3MA-24-613 239 -65 0 186 186 275154 5339953 All Received O3MA-24-614 224 -45 0 110.8 110.8 274989 5340199 All Received O3MA-24-615 206 -45 0 291.2 291.2 275172 5340092 Partial O3MA-24-617 239 -80 0 207 207 275154 5339953 All Received O3MA-24-618 238 -59 0 369 369 275512 5339760 All Received O3MA-24-619 224 -45 0 201 201 275141 5339956 All Received O3MA-24-622A 216 -72 0 225 225 275119 5339999 Partial O3MA-24-623 228 -46 0 216 216 275115 5340141 All Received O3MA-24-628 224 -45 0 183 183 275110 5339983 All Received O3MA-24-637 212 -64 0 312 312 275419 5339755 All Received O3MA-24-641 224 -45 0 159.1 159.1 275028 5340011 Partial O3MA-24-645 224 -45 0 200.7 200.7 275069 5340051 Partial O3MA-24-647 225 -70 0 165 165 275216 5339862 All Received O3MA-24-652 224 -45 0 174 174 274979 5340083 All Received O3MA-24-654 224 -45 0 346 346 275298 5339941 Partial

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Louis Gariepy , P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of O3 Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat laboratory in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge.

Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (107,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at Malartic H; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3-mining-intersects-119-1-gt-au-over-2-5--metres-at-malartic-h-marban-alliance-302118804.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.