NuBlu Energy and CNX Resources Team Up to Deploy CNG & LNG Tech Solutions

Partnership combines engineering innovation, technology, and natural gas assets to revolutionize the CNG and micro-scale LNG industries

CNX achieves first-of-its-kind ZeroHP CNG™ production at scale on pad in Southwestern Pennsylvania, catalyzing Company entry into downstream energy markets with leading, innovative technology solutions

Zero Horsepower (ZeroHP) CNG creates decentralized CNG production market to better meet growing demand for clean, affordable energy

Low Horsepower, Clean mLNG™ advances cost-effective and lower emissions production of small-scale LNG

CENTER, Texas and PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuBlu Energy (NuBlu), a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company specializing in energy transition solutions and CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX), Appalachia's premier ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas technology and development firm, jointly unveiled two solutions today, ZeroHP CNG and Clean mLNG, that represent step change advancements in the scale and efficiency at which compressed natural gas (CNG) and micro-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) can be produced, all while materially lowering the cost and carbon footprint of both products.

ZeroHP CNG is an innovative production technology that redefines CNG by eliminating the need for mechanical compressors. Instead of leveraging conventional mechanical compression, ZeroHP CNG exploits high gas pressures found naturally, within deep shale formations. This previously untapped renewable energy source, referred to as "Geobaric Energy™," is being harnessed using CNX's patent pending technology in a first-of-its-kind application at a CNX ZeroHP CNG facility in Southwestern Pennsylvania. ZeroHP CNG represents a paradigm shift in compressed natural gas production, offering unparalleled advantages over traditional methods by drastically reducing:

Capital costs,

Operating costs,

Environmental footprint,

Maintenance requirements,

Trailer fill time (capable of filling the largest virtual pipeline trailers in approximately one hour without the need for refrigeration).

ZeroHP CNG opens new possibilities for decentralized clean CNG production, positioning it as an ideal solution for meeting the growing demand for clean, affordable energy. The unique design allows for rapid deployment without the requirement of utility power, offering remote locations, stranded assets, or exploratory wells access to market without the need for pipeline infrastructure.

Additionally, the team is proud to introduce the Clean mLNG system, a micro-scale LNG liquefaction solution that leverages both Geobaric Energy and NuBlu's proven methane-only refrigeration technology, mLNG. Leveraging cutting-edge processes and patent-pending technologies, Clean mLNG achieves cost savings and environmental benefits exceeding those of traditional mega-scale LNG processes. Doing so marks a significant milestone in the industry by enabling the cost-effective production of small-scale LNG without compromising performance, and by providing a path to zero Scopes 1 and 2 upstream emissions.

"We are thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking technologies in collaboration with CNX Resources," said Rob Harman, NuBlu Energy President. "We are not just pushing the boundaries of what's possible in energy production; we are reshaping the landscape of the industry, paving the way for cleaner, more efficient solutions."

By leveraging advanced processes and proprietary technologies, NuBlu and CNX aim to drive a transition in the CNG and LNG space toward a more sustainable future. Products manufactured from these systems may displace conventional, foreign-sourced liquid fuels with a local, cleaner-burning, more cost-effective option. This disruptive solution has the market potential to displace traditional diesel, kerosene, and propane uses. Additionally, recent obstructions to interstate natural gas infrastructure projects have created a market opportunity for regional mobile energy solutions. CNG is capable of providing the energy equivalent to diesel at less than half the current price while reducing well-to-wheel carbon emissions by 35% and tailpipe SOx and NOx by approximately 40% and 90%, respectively. ZeroHP CNG also provides a 50% reduction in carbon intensity compared to conventional CNG.

The total estimated addressable market for these technologies in the United States has the potential to displace all the petroleum products imported from the Middle East. Specifically, it could displace 56% of transatlantic and transpacific petroleum imports which would reduce global emissions by 80 million metric tonnes CO 2 e on an annual basis.

"Converting Appalachian-produced natural gas to CNG and LNG unlocks significant cost savings and a decentralized decarbonization solution that can transform regional sectors including transportation, manufacturing, aviation, heating and power generation, among others," said Ravi Srivastava, CNX President of New Technologies. "CNX's New Tech segment is committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that vertically and horizontally expand the use of lower cost and lower emissions products, which catalyze new clean energy industries and revitalize the Appalachian region. We're excited about what's in store for us, NuBlu, and the entire region with these innovative ZeroHP CNG and Clean mLNG solutions."

Officially launched in 2021, CNX New Technologies business unit develops proprietary technology for vertical and horizontal business growth that are rooted in the company's extensive legacy asset base, intellectual assets, and innovative tradition. The group is focused on waste methane capture and abatement, as well as forging strategic partnerships for the use of low carbon intensity feedstocks and the creation of derivative products in transportation fuels, manufacturing processes, and other markets.

CONTACTS

CNX Resources

Investors: Tyler Lewis

tylerlewis@cnx.com

Media: Brian Aiello

brianaiello@cnx.com

NuBlu Energy

Luke Harman

Luke.Harman@NuBluEnergy.com

ABOUT CNX RESOURCES

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 160-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2023, CNX had 8.74 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

ABOUT NUBLU ENERGY

At NuBlu Energy, as a leading provider of EPC Energy Transition solutions and project management services, we pride ourselves on offering a wealth of specialized knowledge and experience for each project we undertake. Our commitment is to continuously strive for excellence in delivering Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services customized to meet the unique needs of the oil and gas industry. With a demonstrated track record of success and a holistic approach to asset management, we ensure the optimal performance of your assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Learn more at www.nubluenergy.com.

