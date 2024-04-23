Great Western Exploration Limited: March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Great Western Exploration Ltd. (ASX:GTE) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024 (March 2024 Quarter).Key Points:Fairbairn Project- Great Western is set to drill three highly prospective targets defined at the Fairbairn Copper Project in WA; Drilling is expected to start in late April - early May- Geological modelling suggests these compelling electromagnetic conductors represent potential DeGrussa-style copper-gold volcanic hosted massive sulphide deposits, with this style of mineralisation often occurring in clusters of deposits- Phase one of the drill programme at Fairbairn will comprise diamond holes drilled to depths ranging from 250 to 350m. Follow up drill-holes have also now been designed and will be drilled based on success from the first phase of the programmeOval and Oval South- Further refinement of the geological model of the two potentially transformational Winu-style intrusive related copper-gold targets was completed- Great Western interprets that Oval and Oval South's coincident geophysics anomalism, location on a major crustal mantle tapping fault intersected by a basin defining growth fault (that focuses mineralised fluids) and hosted by favourable stratigraphy, has significant potential for a major discovery to be made- Oval and Oval South were originally defined by Rio Tinto in the late-1990s and further defined by Sandfire ResourcesFirebird Gold Project- Results from the phase 2 air core drilling programme were received; The results confirm a mineralised gold system at Firebird but were lower grade and deeper than anticipated*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RG648940





Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia.





Great Western Exploration Ltd.





Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Ltd.