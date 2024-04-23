Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

First Phosphate releases drill results from Begin-Lamarche including 11.82% igneous Phosphate

16:23 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
First Phosphate Corp. CEO John Passalacqua and Chief Geologist Gilles Laverdiere joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the third set of assay results from its ongoing 25,000 metres drill program at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec. With a total of 23,398 meters drilled, assays from 9,155 meters have been completed, while 4,691 samples are still pending at the laboratory.

The latest positive results include significant intersections in various zones of the project. In the Phosphate Mountain Zone, drill hole BL-24-56 intersected 11.82% P2O5 over 92.5 meters from a surface depth of 6.5 meters. This zone exhibits a thick layer of phosphate-bearing nelsonite outcropping on the surface, with several other high-grade intersections exceeding 10% P2O5. The Phosphate Mountain Zone is merging with the Northern Zone, which has delineated a 500-meter-thick phosphate mineralized envelope containing up to five individual layers ranging from 60 to 100 meters in thickness. The combined strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 meters.

In the Northern Zone itself, drill hole BL-24-40 intersected 7.76% P2O5 over 88.2 meters from a depth of 186.0 meters, including 9.33% P2O5 over 61.2 meters. Positive results were also observed in the Northwestern Zone and Southern Zone, indicating the project's robust mineralization potential across multiple areas.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/first-phosphate-releases-drill-results-from-begin-lamarche-including-11-82-igneous-phosphate-573364994

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DQCH
CA33611D1033
www.firstphosphate.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap