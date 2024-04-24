Big Gold Provides Update on Planned Maiden Drill Program at the Tabor Property Adjacent to Goldshore's Moss Lake Project

Toronto, April 24, 2024 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that initial priority drill targets have been outlined for the Company's upcoming maiden drill program at the Tabor Project in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario (Figure 1).

The Company is currently planning to drill a minimum of 1,500 metres in its inaugural drill program at Tabor, which is immediately adjacent to Goldshore's Moss Gold Project that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* ("Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada" prepared by Michael B. Dufresne M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., and Warren E. Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience, March 21, 2024). The planned diamond drill program will test specific chargeability/resistivity anomalies outlined in the data collected in the Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity survey completed earlier this year, as well as follow-up compilation and geological reviews of historic work from the East Divide and Cornell targets (Figure 2).

Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold, remarked: "Our technical team has been working diligently with our 2D and 3D geological databases and has been finalizing the drill targets for our maiden drilling program. We have outlined four top priority drill targets among numerous others that cover a strike length of 7.5 kilometres along the gold trend in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. We are excited that our neighbours, Goldshore Resources, will also be drilling right next door this summer."





Figure 1: Tabor Project in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt with Regional Claim Holders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/206599_3fc8a0a324c51b02_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Tabor Project Priority Drill Targets, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/206599_3fc8a0a324c51b02_002full.jpg

The Company expects to conduct on-site ground truthing and evaluation of various IP generated targets and historical work in the coming weeks to help identify refined drill pad locations prior to commencing the maiden drilling campaign.

Big Gold also announces that it has filed an amended Offering document related to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.biggold.ca.

Prospective investors should read this amended offering document before subscribing for any securities issued in connection with the Offering.

About the Tabor Maiden Drill Program Targets

The technical team has been building a 2D and 3D database with compiled historical and new data gained from Big Gold's exploration programs, including surface sampling, infill sampling, and the ground IP survey. The technical team is planning a spring site visit to complete ground truthing IP targets and finalize drill pad locations for the summer drill program.

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore's Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* and Tabor is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project ("Delta-1")* (Technical Report filed March 21, 2024 www.goldshoreresources.com).

Gold mineralization on the Project is, at least in part, associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Goldshore's Moss Lake project where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t gold over 50.35 m and at the Delta-1, where Delta Resources Ltd. recently (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t gold over 10 m.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and confirms he has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

