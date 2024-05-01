Tier One Silver Upsizes and Closes $1.48 Million Oversubscribed Equity Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2024 - Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of the non-brokered private placement, the terms of which were announced April 9, 2024 (the "Offering") due to investor demand.

The Company is also announcing that it is has completed the second and final tranche of the Offering in which 5,237,086 units (each, a "Unit") were issued at a price of C$0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$733,192 bringing the total gross proceeds from the Offering to C$1,484,504.

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO and Director:

"We are encouraged with the positive trending precious metals market, especially as it pertains to silver. I want to thank our shareholders for the continued support of the Company, which is evident by the oversubscribed demand for this financing. I believe 2024 will be a significant year with positive momentum for Tier One, and I look forward to sharing our progress moving forward."

In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees of C$22,062 (C$45,037 in total for the Offering) and issued 157,586 non-transferable finders' warrants (321,691 finders' warrants in total for the Offering), with each finder's warrant exercisable on the same terms as the unit warrants as announced April 9, 2024. The proposed use of proceeds from the Offering is to fund general working capital.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law. Final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is expected upon filing standard documentation.

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

