U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at SME's 9th Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference in New York

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU), is pleased to announce that management will be attending and speaking at the 9th Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference hosted by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), to be held on May 20-22, 2024 in New York (the "Conference").

The industry-leading conference will focus on the key issues impacting the sourcing, funding and mining of critical, strategic, industrial and precious metals, mineral processing and recycling, as the industry transitions to sustainable renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the green economy.

U.S. Gold Corp.'s President & CEO, George Bee, will be a Guest Speaker at the reception to be held on the final day (Wednesday, May 22nd) of the Conference at 6:15-6:35pm, which is themed: Mineral Resource Development - Key Considerations: All mineral resources are not created equal.

Mr. Bee will also be a panelist for two discussions:

- Tuesday, May 21st at 2:45pm: What is Driving Today's Cost Overrun of Mine and Other Projects; What Can You Do to Mitigate Risk?; and

- Wednesday, May 22nd at 8:55am: What Are the Mines of the Future?

Other Guest Speakers for the receptions will include:

- Tuesday, May 21st at 6:30pm: Rob McEwen, Chairman, McEwen Mining and McEwen Copper speaking on How to Make Mining Relevant to Investors;



- Tuesday, May 21st at 7:10pm: Dave Lawie, Ph.D., Chief Geoscientist Mining, IMDEX Limited on Unlock the Mine's Hidden Value: The Power of Ore Body Knowledge; and



- Wednesday, May 22nd following Mr. Bee's speech: a fireside chat during the reception with Dr. Peter Megaw, co-founder of MAG Silver on Size Matters ... But Grade Matters More.

For more information on the Conference, please visit Home - Current Trends In Mining Finance (smenet.org) or to register, please click on this link: Register here

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's and its President and CEO's participation in the Conference as well as the anticipated schedule and speakers at the Conference. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 risks, changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

