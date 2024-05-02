Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Volt Resources Pursues Non-Dilutive Funding Programs, Eyes Over 150 Million in Potential Funding

18:07 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Volt Resources CEO Prashant Chintawar joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant developments in the company's operations for the first quarter of 2024. One of the key highlights is the successful securing of a loan totaling approximately 1 million Australian dollars, with an initial advance of $250,000 to be repaid within four months. This funding forms part of Volt Resources' broader, non-dilutive funding strategy aimed at supporting its operations in both the U.S. and Europe. Anticipated results from this funding pipeline are expected within three months.

Volt Resources has strategically focused on selling high-value, high-margin graphite products from its European facilities amidst the current low-price graphite market. Although challenges persist in securing financing for new projects, progress continues with additional financial initiatives underway. Moreover, the company is actively engaged in a testing program with a major customer that commenced in January 2024. This collaboration is crucial for Volt Resources' commercial success, particularly in the development and marketing of high-purity and coated specialized graphite products like the natural graphite anode.

Chintawar also revealed that Volt Resources is exploring opportunities to secure substantial grant funding, potentially exceeding $150 million. Such funding would significantly impact the company's financial trajectory and support its downstream business initiatives. Despite global restrictions impacting graphite exports, notably from China, Volt Resources remains focused on its high-value product strategy to navigate and capitalize on current market conditions.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/volt-resources-pursues-non-dilutive-funding-programs-eyes-over-150-million-in-potential-funding-210758897

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Volt Resources Ltd.

Volt Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2AGQP
AU000000VRC9
www.voltresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap