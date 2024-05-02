Menü Artikel
Alligator Energy discovers high-grade uranium at Samphire, plans extended drilling

21:30 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE, OTC:ALGEF) CEO Greg Hall sits down with Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to talk about significant uranium discoveries following resource extension drilling at the Samphire Uranium Project near Whyalla, South Australia. The drilling, which ran from late January to mid-April, included 49 drill holes spanning 4,089 metres. This initiative aimed at the Blackbush deposit's roll fronts has revealed noteworthy uranium intersections, aligning with strategic exploration objectives. Ground gravity surveys played a crucial role in identifying the target palaeochannels, enhancing the accuracy of deposit targeting.Significant results include intersections of 4.44 metres at 0.43% uranium (pU3O8) from 61.38 metres, 1.47 metres at 0.40% from 60.68 metres, 0.75 metres at 0.64% from 63.57 metres and 1.17 metres at 0.30% from 64.24 metres. These findings not only extend the known mineralisation within the Blackbush deposit but also suggest possible expansions into new areas.Drilling will resume in mid-May after a break for the pastoral lambing season, with a focus on exploring Extension Area 2 and expanding into the Blackbush North Target Area. Alligator Energy has committed to continuous drilling through 2024 and plans to update its mineral resource estimate by the fourth quarter.

Mineninfo

Alligator Energy Ltd.

Alligator Energy Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1H4TE
AU000000AGE2
www.alligatorenergy.com.au
Minenprofile
