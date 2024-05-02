Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE, OTC:ALGEF) CEO Greg Hall sits down with Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to talk about significant uranium discoveries following resource extension drilling at the Samphire Uranium Project near Whyalla, South Australia. The drilling, which ran from late January to mid-April, included 49 drill holes spanning 4,089 metres. This initiative aimed at the Blackbush deposit's roll fronts has revealed noteworthy uranium intersections, aligning with strategic exploration objectives. Ground gravity surveys played a crucial role in identifying the target palaeochannels, enhancing the accuracy of deposit targeting.Significant results include intersections of 4.44 metres at 0.43% uranium (pU3O8) from 61.38 metres, 1.47 metres at 0.40% from 60.68 metres, 0.75 metres at 0.64% from 63.57 metres and 1.17 metres at 0.30% from 64.24 metres. These findings not only extend the known mineralisation within the Blackbush deposit but also suggest possible expansions into new areas.Drilling will resume in mid-May after a break for the pastoral lambing season, with a focus on exploring Extension Area 2 and expanding into the Blackbush North Target Area. Alligator Energy has committed to continuous drilling through 2024 and plans to update its mineral resource estimate by the fourth quarter.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/alligator-energy-discovers-high-grade-uranium-at-samphire-plans-extended-drilling-484450056
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!