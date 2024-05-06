Aero Energy Strengthens Board of Directors and Management Team with New Additions

Vancouver, May 6, 2024 - Aero Energy Ltd. (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AUUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Marosits as a director of the Company and Martin Bajic as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Ms. Marosits is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. She has over two decades of management experience as former Chief Financial Officer of NexGen Energy and in senior accounting and tax roles at Ballard Power, Westcoast Energy and Deloitte. Ms. Marosits is currently Chief Financial Officer and a director of Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

Mr. Bajic is a CPA and has graduated with a Diploma in Accounting from the University of British Columbia. He has over a decade of experience serving as a director, chief financial officer, or consultant to numerous public companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange with a focus on the resource and technology industries. Mr. Bajic currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Summa Silver Corp. and Eminent Gold Corp. Carson Halliday has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Halliday for his service and contributions.

Galen McNamara, CEO of Aero Energy, commented: "I would like to welcome Grace and Martin to the team. Both are seasoned accountants with excellent backgrounds in financial reporting and regulatory compliance and will contribute significantly to the future success of Aero. I would also like to thank Carson Halliday for his excellent work during his tenure as CFO."

Stock Options

The board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,600,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The options vest quarterly over a one-year period following the grant date, are exercisable at a price of $0.15, and expire on May 4, 2029.

About Aero Energy Limited

Aero Energy is a mineral exploration and development company advancing a district-scale 250,000-acre land package in the historic Uranium City district within Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Aero Energy is focused on uncovering high-grade uranium deposits across its flagship optioned properties - Sun Dog, Strike, and Murmac - in addition to its fully owned properties. With the application of modern exploration techniques, the Company has identified over 50 shallow drill-ready targets and 125 kilometres of target horizon on the frontier north rim of the Athabasca Basin. Aero Energy is tapping into the Athabasca Basin's emerging potential for high-grade, unconformity-style mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Galen McNamara"

Galen McNamara, Interim Chief Executive Officer

