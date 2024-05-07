Zeus North America Mining Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2024 - Zeus North America Mining Corp. (formerly Umdoni Exploration Inc.) (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "ZUUZF" with an effective date of April 30, 2024. The Company has additionally secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares traded in the United States.

Zeus is also pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "O92". The Company officially began trading on the FSE on April 17, 2024 as part of the Company's expansion into European investment markets. With its status as a prominent European listing venue, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange plays an important role in facilitating trading activities, handling around 90 percent of all securities traded within Germany. Companies listing on the FSE often aim to enhance shareholder accessibility and foster investment opportunities for a global audience of investors.

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "ZEUS".

Dean Besserer, the Company's President and CEO, commented: "Both the Frankfurt and the OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility will allow Zeus to broaden its shareholder base in the USA and abroad, as well as provide market awareness and increased liquidity as we continue to explore our portfolio of 100% owned copper and copper-gold properties in the USA".

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. The OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the CSE and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger global presence and offers investors preeminent access to trading.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 82 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 3822.1 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Silvers' Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

