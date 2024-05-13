Arrow Minerals Ltd: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Perth, Australia - Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) has further strengthened its executive team by appointing Tony Muir, to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective 13 May 2024.With over 20 years of experience in mining operations and project development across multiple commodities, including iron ore, Tony brings valuable financial and governance expertise to the Company. His prior roles include executive finance positions at Gold Road Resources Ltd. and Sinosteel Midwest Corporation Ltd. Tony holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Curtin University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand.His appointment further strengthens Arrow's financial leadership, positioning the Company for continued growth and success.Managing Director David Flanagan commented, "Another great appointment. Tony brings real strength in building mines and right sized financial systems. On the back of Jeff Dowling our Chair, Jeremy Sinclair - Projects Director, Marcus Reston our Guinea Operations Director, every new appointment has a successful career in building multiple new low cost iron ore mines."





Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.





