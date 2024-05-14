Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Additional High-Grade Values Continue to Support the Project's Robust Potential

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / May 14, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", the "Company") reports additional assay results from underground sampling at its flagship Lucero property, Peru, including samples up to 98 g/t gold and 2,034 g/t silver (sample 2508).

Key Highlights:

Significant Mineral Endowment : A total of 455 samples underground channel samples have been collected from this latest phase, representing nearly 600 kg (620kg) of mineralization and 650 kg of wall rock, underwent comprehensive analysis by our partners at Ore Discovery and unveiled significant exploration potential. Notably, results in 115 samples returned substantial values in gold (Au) (ranging from 1.0 g/t to 98.1 g/t), silver (Ag) (ranging from 0.7 g/t to 3,026 g/t), lead (Pb) (as high as 2.0%) and zinc (Zn) (up to 3.5%), highlighting the robust potential of Lucero's mineral endowment.

High-Grade Mineralization: Among these, 17 samples exhibited gold values surpassing 10 g/t, with 8 samples exceeding 20 g/t, and 51 samples boasting silver values exceeding 100 g/t Ag. Of particular significance are 15 high-grade samples with values ranging from 12.65g/t to an impressive 98.1g/t of Au, and remarkable silver values of 62.1 g/t to 3,026 g/t and up 3.24% Zn. These findings reaffirm the potential for exceptional high-grade mineralization.

Geochemistry total Statistics: Total of 455 samples, 58% has grades over 0.1 g/t Au; 26% has grades over 1 g/t Au; and 9% has grades over 5 g/t Au. Notably most of grades below 0.1 g/t Au correspond to wall rock (foot or hanging wall).

Table 1. Channel Sample gold grade statistics

Grade From g/t Grade To g/t Count % < 0.1 0.1 191 42 0.1 0.5 103 23 0.5 1 46 10 1 5 76 17 5 10 22 5 10 20 9 2 20 100 8 2

Table 2. Samples returning >5.0 g/t gold from underground channel sampling.

Sampel Type Origin WGS84 Z18S Easting WGS84 Z18S Northing length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 2215 C UG 803,281 8,296,986 0.70 17.6 415 0.01 0.06 0.06 2221 C UG 803,272 8,297,031 0.30 6.3 276 0.13 0.21 0.49 2242 C UG 803,118 8,297,214 0.30 40.3 444 0.07 0.81 1.88 2250 C UG 803,071 8,297,228 0.30 35.2 545 0.03 0.31 0.38 2272 C UG 803,150 8,297,286 0.36 5.8 158 0.01 0.02 0.03 2281 C UG 803,162 8,297,338 0.35 7.1 546 0.04 0.11 0.06 2283 C UG 803,151 8,297,341 0.32 6.6 433 0.03 0.08 0.06 2288 C UG 803,112 8,297,333 0.30 19.8 3026 0.08 1.01 1.88 2290 C UG 803,085 8,297,352 0.35 6.3 800 0.04 0.31 0.27 2291 C UG 803,085 8,297,352 0.53 12.6 1333 0.03 0.14 0.07 2305 C UG 803,130 8,297,269 0.30 8.2 416 0.03 0.03 0.15 2344 C UG 803,478 8,296,734 0.67 6.9 253 0.03 0.04 0.11 2346 C UG 803,478 8,296,734 0.83 6.5 315 0.01 0.10 0.07 2375 C UG 803,467 8,296,406 0.85 18.6 161 0.20 0.18 0.18 2388 C UG 803,654 8,296,885 0.33 7.3 78 0.01 0.50 0.94 2409 C UG 803,458 8,296,776 0.30 5.3 15 0.04 0.40 0.38 2414 C UG 803,476 8,296,734 0.50 8.4 9 0.02 0.03 0.12 2422 C UG 803,442 8,296,786 0.42 6.4 98 0.13 0.66 0.77 2430 C UG 803,373 8,296,859 0.60 9.2 117 0.01 0.16 0.16 2432 C UG 803,364 8,296,868 0.30 44.9 79 0.25 1.55 3.24 2474 C UG 802,644 8,295,266 0.35 8.0 255 0.01 0.03 0.08 2475 C UG 802,670 8,295,257 0.77 37.8 309 0.01 0.03 0.08 2478 C UG 802,680 8,295,258 0.30 7.5 394 0.01 0.15 0.04 2493 C UG 802,678 8,295,271 0.30 5.7 415 0.02 0.07 0.11 2508 C UG 803,524 8,296,755 0.67 98.1 2034 0.24 0.78 0.85 2522 C UG 803,472 8,296,786 0.37 9.4 573 0.04 0.09 0.12 2540 C UG 803,110 8,297,320 0.30 10.2 497 0.03 0.24 0.06 2543 C UG 803,094 8,297,334 0.30 9.9 750 0.03 0.20 0.23 2564 C UG 803,047 8,297,327 0.35 45.8 2473 0.08 0.47 1.09 2576 C UG 803,232 8,297,187 0.67 16.6 599 0.02 0.41 0.64 2580 C UG 803,189 8,297,234 0.45 5.9 375 0.03 0.17 0.25 2591 C UG 803,346 8,296,917 0.40 54.3 1203 0.56 2.03 1.55 2623 C UG 803,484 8,297,035 0.45 9.7 39 0.00 0.39 0.92 2638 C UG 803,348 8,296,904 0.35 5.2 11 0.02 0.03 0.07 2641 C UG 803,391 8,296,867 0.32 18.8 211 0.15 0.88 1.68 2646 C UG 803,417 8,296,781 0.37 10.4 132 0.04 0.37 0.94 2649 C UG 803,520 8,296,831 0.72 7.2 1 0.00 0.01 0.02 2665 C UG 803,625 8,296,851 0.30 18.9 199 0.05 0.19 0.30 2733 C UG 803,604 8,296,902 0.30 29.2 1095 0.01 0.47 1.15



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Winter 2024 sample locations (this new release, red stars) and fall 2023 Sample locations (yellow stars) which were previously released (see news release April 23, 2023) mapped workings (crosses), with selected samples highlighted (black 2024 and grey 2023).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Lithology map with veins and samples over 1g/t Au within the project; Apacheta and Pillune areas.

Next Steps:

With this latest exceptional assay data, Element79 is poised for strategic advancement. These results transcend routine exploration work, they are pivotal markers demonstrating the Lucero project's tangible promise and potential, serving as the bedrock for our forthcoming drill plans and resource estimation.

"As we delve deeper into both contemporary and historical data, we witness the unfolding story of Lucero's vast potential," said James Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79. "Harnessing the comprehensive dataset will allow Element79 to set new standards in its exploration methodology."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

