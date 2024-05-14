Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

19:17 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
EuroPacific Metals CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the completion of the initial two drill holes as part of the 2024 exploration drill program at the Miguel Vacas mine area in Portugal.

The first hole, located near the southern limit of the old open pit, intercepted a broad broken mineralized interval with copper secondary minerals associated with a 28-meter wide polyphase breccia/shear zone.

The second hole, situated about 30 meters from the northern limit of the pit, revealed an 18-meter wide mineralized zone not previously identified by drilling, confirming the presence of a NW-SE fault and opening new potential for extension to the North. The ongoing progress includes the drilling of the third hole and dispatching core samples for assays, marking significant advancements in uncovering new mineralized zones and expansion opportunities.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/na-editorialatproactiveinvestors-com-502065999

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Europacific Metals Inc.

Europacific Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D4VH
CA29876J1084
www.europacificmetals.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap