na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the completion of the initial two drill holes as part of the 2024 exploration drill program at the Miguel Vacas mine area in Portugal.The first hole, located near the southern limit of the old open pit, intercepted a broad broken mineralized interval with copper secondary minerals associated with a 28-meter wide polyphase breccia/shear zone.The second hole, situated about 30 meters from the northern limit of the pit, revealed an 18-meter wide mineralized zone not previously identified by drilling, confirming the presence of a NW-SE fault and opening new potential for extension to the North. The ongoing progress includes the drilling of the third hole and dispatching core samples for assays, marking significant advancements in uncovering new mineralized zones and expansion opportunities.