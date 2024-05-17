Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

GoldMining Announces Voting Results

02:22 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2024 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 32.49% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For

Total Votes

% of Votes For

Amir Adnani

31,193,565

33,899,057

92.02 %

David Garofalo

31,215,384

33,903,847

92.07 %

Garnet Dawson

32,014,502

33,896,287

94.45 %

David Kong

31,947,337

33,891,443

94.26 %

Gloria Ballesta

23,184,218

33,903,827

68.38 %

Hon. Herb Dhaliwal

31,896,964

33,886,279

94.13 %

Mario Bernardo Garnero

32,045,008

33,901,443

94.52 %

Anna Tudela

31,853,340

33,903,835

93.95 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV:NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-announces-voting-results-302148476.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.



Contact
GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Co-Chairman; David Garofalo, Co-Chairman; Alastair Still, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: info@goldmining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DHZ0
CA38149E1016
www.goldmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap