GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2024 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 32.49% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For Total Votes % of Votes For

Amir Adnani

31,193,565 33,899,057 92.02 %

David Garofalo

31,215,384 33,903,847 92.07 %

Garnet Dawson

32,014,502 33,896,287 94.45 %

David Kong

31,947,337 33,891,443 94.26 %

Gloria Ballesta

23,184,218 33,903,827 68.38 %

Hon. Herb Dhaliwal

31,896,964 33,886,279 94.13 %

Mario Bernardo Garnero

32,045,008 33,901,443 94.52 %

Anna Tudela

31,853,340 33,903,835 93.95 %



In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV:NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.

