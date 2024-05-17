Phenom Files US Patent Application

Vancouver, May 17, 2024 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is please to announce that it has filed a patent application in the USA on a process to uniquely extract vanadium and nickel from petroleum coke fly ash material.

Paul Cowley, President & CEO of the Company stated, "Besides having core competence in mineral exploration, many do not realize that Phenom also has a technological core competency. Our capable technical team of brilliant metallurgists has been working on various metallurgical breakthroughs focused specifically on vanadium recoveries on various feed material. The patent application filed this week is the third such patent our team has developed for the benefit of the Company for new business opportunities."

Vanadium and nickel are often found in small concentrations in natural oil products. During the petrochemical refining process, vanadium, nickel, and other valuable metals are concentrated in a product referred to as petroleum coke. This coke has a high energy content and is therefore often burned to produce energy or steam for the refining process. Coke may also be gasified to form hydrocarbons which increases the yield of petrochemical products from oil products received by the refinery. At the end of the coke combustion or gasifying process, an inorganic residue is obtained in a mixture with unreacted coke. This is generically referred to as an ash product, or petcoke fly ash. The high vanadium content of the ash and the significant content of other metals, particularly nickel, make it attractive to process this material so as to recover segregated metal values.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on two gold projects in Nevada, the Dobbin Property which is Carlin Gold-type target and the CVN Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

