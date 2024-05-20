Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE, OTC:ALGEF) CEO Greg Hall is back in the Proactive studio after the company began drilling at the Big Lake Uranium Project in South Australia's Cooper Basin.Wallis Drilling has been contracted to complete up to 40 aircore holes on cross-sectional lines, with holes spaced 50-200 metres apart and averaging 150 metres in depth.AGE's inaugural program aims to pinpoint northern extensions to the Namba, Eyre and Winton sedimentary formations, which also host prominent Beverley, Four Mile and Honeymoon ISR uranium operations in South Australia.Historical drilling around 16 years ago indicated uranium presence in thin bands and Hall is confident that the project shares characteristics with other global hydrocarbon-related in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium fields.Speaking with Proactive's Elisha Newell, Hall said he was pleased to get the program underway, thanking traditional landowners and stakeholders for their role in the campaign's commencement.While it's still early days, the MD believes the project shows potential to follow the Kazakhstan uranium-bearing basin model.Ultimately, results from the program - expected in August or September - will guide more targeted drilling efforts later in 2024 or early 2025.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/alligator-energy-launches-drilling-at-big-lake-uranium-project-198013312
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!