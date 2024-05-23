Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, July 19, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 24 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

