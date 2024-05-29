Clean Energy Transition Inc. Completes Name Change

Rogue Resources is now Clean Energy Transition Inc. or transition.inc, trading as "TRAN" on the TSX-V

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 - Clean Energy Transition Inc. (formerly Rogue Resources Inc.) (TSX-V:TRAN) ("transition.inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and, effective today, completed its legal name change to "Clean Energy Transition Inc." pursuant to such filing (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company has also changed its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") from "RRS" to "TRAN" (the "Ticker Change"), both as previously announced on May 24, 2024.

"Along with this rebrand, the Name Change and Ticker Change solidify our new identity and marks the Company's pivot to broader commercial opportunities across the energy transition," said Sean Samson, CEO of the Company.

The Company's common shares ("Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on the TSX-V under the new name and ticker at market open today. Under the Name Change, the CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares is 184916104 (ISIN: CA1849161049). No action is required by existing shareholders, nor will any certificates representing Common Shares need to be exchanged. The articles of amendment concerning the Name Change are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company will soon launch its new website and will hold an investor call to discuss the rebrand and future direction of the Company. Details of this investor call will soon be announced.

About Clean Energy Transition Inc.

Clean Energy Transition Inc., or transition.inc is focused on opportunities to generate positive cash flow, across the energy transition. The Company includes a Quartz division- focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec. The silica in high-quality quartz can be used to make silicon metal, a key component in solar energy panels.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Rogue Resources Inc.

