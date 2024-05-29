Image Resources NL: New Website Launched

Perth, Australia - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) (FRA:I5R) is pleased to announce the launch of a new, updated website at www.imageres.com.au.Managing Director and CEO Mr Patrick Mutz commented:"I want to thank our administrative team for the diligent effort of redesigning our website and making it more user-friendly for all shareholders, potential investors, customers, suppliers and indeed anyone looking for the latest or historic information on Image Resources. All the headline information for each section has been refreshed with current information including project descriptions, product information and strategy."I invite everyone to browse the site, to sign-up for email notices of all future ASX announcements and to make comments or suggestions at info@imageres.com.au."





Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused mining company operating an open-cut mine and ore processing facility at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring Project, located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.



Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest grade, zircon-rich mineral sands projects in Australia. Construction and project commissioning were completed on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production commenced in December 2018 and HMC production ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation.





Patrick Mutz Managing Director +61 8 9485 2410 info@imageres.com.au www.imageres.com.au