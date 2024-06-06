Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Toronto, June 6, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the upcoming Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) and Magnetic survey over its Alces Lake property in northern Saskatchewan. This survey, conducted by Xcalibur Multiphysics, aims to provide high-resolution, low-noise subsurface imaging of the Alces Lake lithological units and structure. The data will guide Appia's future exploration efforts, targeting the dense mineralization hosts (i.e. biotite pegmatites, high-grade veins, amphibolites, Fe-Mg-rich paragneisses) of the property's rare earth element (REE) occurrences.

Stephen Burega, President, stated: "I am very excited to announce we are launching a high-resolution Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer and Magnetic survey over high priority areas of our Alces Lake property. This survey will provide critical data to guide our future exploration and identify new rare earth element targets beneath the surface at depths of 200 to 1,000 meters, marking a significant step in our exploration strategy."

Starting in early June 2024, the Falcon AGG Survey will cover 1,053 line kilometers with 100-meter line spacing, focusing on the Alces Lake regional fold and the northern portion of the property's NW-SE regional shear zone (Figure 1). These areas host the property's most significant REE occurrences to date, including the high-grade WRCB zone, and high-tonnage Magnet Ridge and AMP zones. This survey will not only highlight the unique characteristics of these discovered mineralized zones, but also identify new, similar targets at unexplored depths of 200 to 1,000 meters. This advanced survey is a significant step in Appia's exploration strategy, providing crucial data to integrate and interpret with other geophysical, outcrop, and drillhole data sets for delineating future drilling targets in late 2024 and 2025.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

