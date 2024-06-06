Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia and Natural Forces Commencing Study to Explore Renewable Energy Opportunity at Touquoy Gold Mine

MOOSE RIVER, NS, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia and Natural Forces are pleased to announce they are working together to explore the viability of a renewable energy hub at the Touquoy Gold Mine in Moose River, Nova Scotia.

Atlantic Mining (a St Barbara company) and Natural Forces will conduct a feasibility study at the Touquoy Mine to explore repurposing the mine site to host a closed-loop pumped hydro energy storage system combined with solar photovoltaic panels. Closed-loop pumped hydro energy is a proven technology that allows for renewable energy to be stored over long durations while energy supply to the grid is plentiful, and dispatched at times when there is a need for generation to respond to fluctuations in variable energy sources to meet demand. This innovative approach to final land use at the Touquoy Mine would establish a closed-loop system pumping water from the open-pit lake up to a reservoir onsite for storage of water, ready for hydro energy generation on release of water back to the open-pit when required. The concept is both sustainable and reliable and would ideally operate in conjunction with a high-capacity photovoltaic solar system on site, ensuring a clean and consistent energy supply for the province.

"At Atlantic Mining, we are committed to sustainable development. Since closing Touquoy, we have been looking at potential alternative land uses as we move into mine reclamation phase." said Andrew Strelein, Managing Director and CEO of Atlantic Mining. "This initiative with Natural Forces is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to deploy innovative solutions in all aspects of our operations, including closure. This could be a unique contributor to the renewables-based electricity supply objectives of Nova Scotia with an important and significant source of stored energy."

"We are optimistic about this project's feasibility," said Robert Apold, Director at Natural Forces. "It champions innovative solutions here at home and aligns with our mission to harness natural resources for the economic benefit and environmental future of Nova Scotian communities."

The feasibility study is scheduled to begin this month, with a conceptual design expected by the end of the year.

From conception to realization, Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia and Natural Forces are committed to community engagement and meaningful relationships with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia if the concept is viable. Atlantic Mining has 11 community partnership agreements with local non-profit organizations and a demonstrated commitment to environmental remediation. Natural Forces brings over two decades of experience in renewable energy to the table, with a track record of successful partnerships with First Nations across Canada.

About Atlantic Mining:

Atlantic Mining has gold exploration projects, and development projects in Canada. Our Nova Scotian offices are located in Halifax, Musquodoboit, Sheet Harbour and now Stellarton. In Nova Scotia, the Company prides itself on providing opportunities for families in rural areas while upholding the strictest environmental standards in the interest of current and future generations.

About Natural Forces:

Natural Forces is an independent power producer that specializes in the delivery of renewable energy projects in Canada, Ireland, and France through community partnerships. Founded in 2001 in Nova Scotia, we remain a small company with big values and ambition. Currently, we have approximately 300 MW of operational renewable energy projects in Canada, with ongoing efforts to advance wind, solar, and hydropower initiatives in all three countries.

