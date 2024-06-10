Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Drawdown of Credit Facility with Fiera Enhanced Private Debt Fund

NewsDirect (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI"), has completed its second and final drawdown of C$3,000,000 under a Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with Fiera Enhanced Private Debt Fund ("Fiera"). The terms of the Credit Agreement were disclosed in the Company press release dated, March 11th, 2024.



Max Satel, Battery's CFO stated, "We are pleased to have closed the second and final drawdown of the financing with Fiera. Battery Minerals is continuing to ramp up copper concentrate production and to further enhance operations at our Punitaqui Mining Complex, which will advance us towards our mission of building a mid-tier copper producer."



About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.



Forward Looking Statements



This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the intended use of the proceeds of the draws under the Credit Agreement, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For further information regarding the risks please refer to the risk factors discussed in Battery's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+.



Contact Details



Battery Mineral Resources Corp.



Martin Kostuik, CEO



+1 604-229-3830



info@bmrcorp.com



Company Website



https://bmrcorp.com/



