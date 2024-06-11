Generation Uranium Successfully Joins the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, June 11, 2024 - Generation Uranium Inc. (the "Company" or "Generation"), (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF) is pleased to announce that shares of its common stock will begin trading in the United States on the OTCQB® Venture Market effective Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Following this listing, Generation shares will trade under the ticker symbol "GENRF".

The OTCQB is recognized as an "established public market" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a leading market for U.S. and international companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage. OTCQB is known for its transparent and efficient trading environment, catering to both emerging and established companies, and the U.S. is home to some of the largest publicly traded companies.

"The listing of our shares on a major U.S. exchange marks a pivotal milestone for Generation," said President and CEO Anthony Zelen. "Coupled with our Frankfurt listing and our established presence on the TSX Venture Exchange, Generation is consistently expanding opportunities for investor liquidity across key global markets."

The decision to list on the OTCQB exchange reflects Generation's focus on amplifying its global outreach, enhancing liquidity, and increasing visibility for its investors. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity, and visibility of their common stock.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anthony Zelen

President and Chief Executive Officer

admin@generationuranium.com

1-778-388-5258

About Generation Uranium

The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Yath Uranium Project, located in the Territory of Nunavut.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

