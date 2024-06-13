Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

13.06.2024  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting resultsof the Company's 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 51,497,589 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 27.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matterspresented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

On a vote by a show of hands, the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following favourable votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour
Votes Against

51,217,885
279,704

99.46%
0.54%
Total Votes Cast

51,497,589

100%

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name

Votes in Favour

%

Votes Withheld

 %
Mark Brennan

50,021,594

99.07%

471,462

 0.93%

Robert Campbell

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

 0.25%

Christopher Jones

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

 0.25%

Kurt Menchen

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

 0.25%

Rui Botica Santos

50,366,186

99.75%

126,871

 0.25%

Robert Sellars

50,366,186

99.75%

126,870

 0.25%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

 51,278,483 99.57%

Votes Withheld

 219,106 0.43%

Total Votes Cast

 51,497,589 100%

The Company also wishes to announce that Stephen Shefsky did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Ascendant Resources. Mr. Shefsky was a co-founder of the Company as well as the Lead Director, serving on the Audit and Corporate Governance committees. Management and the Board wish to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Shefsky for all his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in future endeavours.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp"). The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/.

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan
Executive Chairman		 Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@ascendantresources.com

SOURCE: Ascendant Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DJNA
CA0435041094
www.ascendantresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap