Eastplats Announces Voting Results Of Its Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 123,874,488 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.35% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.
Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:
Business
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
1.
To set the number of Directors at 5
Approved
123,135,868
(99.40 %)
738,618
(0.60 %)
2.
Resolution electing:
(a) Lisa Ng;
Approved
122,118,100
(99.88%)
152,493
(0.12%)
(b) Changyu (Charlie) Liu;
Approved
122,126,114
(99.88%)
144,479
(0.12%)
(c) George Dorin;
Approved
122,127,100
(99.88%)
143,493
(0.12%)
(d) Xin (Alex) Guan; and
Approved
122,115,717
(99.87%)
154,876
(0.13%)
(e) Dr. Bielin Shi
Approved
122,126,417
(99.88%)
144,176
(0.12%)
as directors of the Company.
3.
Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
Approved
114,657,963
(92.56%)
9,216,525
(7.44%)
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
