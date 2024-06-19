Eastplats Announces Voting Results Of Its Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 123,874,488 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.35% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:



Business

Outcome of

Vote

Votes For

Votes

Against Votes

Withheld 1. To set the number of Directors

at 5

Approved





123,135,868 (99.40 %)

738,618 (0.60 %)

2. Resolution electing:















(a) Lisa Ng;

Approved

122,118,100 (99.88%)



152,493 (0.12%)

(b) Changyu (Charlie) Liu;

Approved

122,126,114 (99.88%)



144,479 (0.12%)

(c) George Dorin;

Approved

122,127,100 (99.88%)



143,493 (0.12%)

(d) Xin (Alex) Guan; and

Approved

122,115,717 (99.87%)



154,876 (0.13%)

(e) Dr. Bielin Shi

Approved

122,126,417 (99.88%)



144,176 (0.12%)

as directors of the Company.













3. Resolution appointing

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,

as auditors of the Company for

the ensuing year and

authorizing the directors of the

Company to fix their

remuneration.

Approved

114,657,963 (92.56%)



9,216,525 (7.44%)



No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

