Eastplats Announces Voting Results Of Its Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

14:45 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 123,874,488 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.35% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:

Business

Outcome of
Vote

Votes For

Votes
Against

Votes
Withheld

1.

To set the number of Directors
at 5

Approved

123,135,868

(99.40 %)

738,618

(0.60 %)

2.

Resolution electing:







(a) Lisa Ng;

Approved

122,118,100

(99.88%)

152,493

(0.12%)

(b) Changyu (Charlie) Liu;

Approved

122,126,114

(99.88%)

144,479

(0.12%)

(c) George Dorin;

Approved

122,127,100

(99.88%)

143,493

(0.12%)

(d) Xin (Alex) Guan; and

Approved

122,115,717

(99.87%)

154,876

(0.13%)

(e) Dr. Bielin Shi

Approved

122,126,417

(99.88%)

144,176

(0.12%)

as directors of the Company.






3.

Resolution appointing
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,
as auditors of the Company for
the ensuing year and
authorizing the directors of the
Company to fix their
remuneration.

Approved

114,657,963

(92.56%)

9,216,525

(7.44%)


No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.



Contact
For further information, please contact: Eastern Platinum Ltd., Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, whui@eastplats.com (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)
