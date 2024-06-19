Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.25.

"We welcome several new investors as shareholders of Prismo Metals," said CEO Alain Lambert. "We look forward to getting the next phase of drilling on the way at our silver project Palos Verdes and finalizing the permitting for the upcoming drill campaign at our Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona."

"Completion of the financing brings us one step closer to drilling at Hot Breccia. This project is a rare opportunity to test a highly prospective target in one of the best locations possible. This is the right project at the right time, and I am personally very excited to get the drill turning to test the target our team has identified" stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund drilling at its Palos Verdes project, and for general working capital purposes. There may be circumstances, however, when, for sound business reasons, a reallocation of funds may be necessary.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 198,449 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid finder's commissions in the aggregate of $32,441.49 to certain qualified finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance into one Share of the Company at a price of $0.25.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Debt Settlement Transaction

The Company also announces that it has closed its previously announced debt settlement transactions with certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors"), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 628,206 Units and 873,000 Shares, each at an issue price of $0.17, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $255,205 (the "Debt Settlement"). All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

Multilateral Instrument 61-101

The Company has issued an aggregate of 136,677 Units pursuant to the Private Placement, and 250,000 Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement, to certain "related parties" of the Company (the "Interested Parties"), in each case constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of the Interested Parties in the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement nor the securities issued in connection therewith, in so far as the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement involves the Interested Parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement as the details of the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement and the participation therein by the Interested Parties therein were not settled until recently and the Company wishes to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Stock Option Grant

The Company further announces that it has granted 225,000 stock options, 125,000 of which have been granted to an officer of the Company, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. Each stock option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 for a period of 5 years, subject to certain vesting provisions.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert@cpvcgroup.ca

Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

