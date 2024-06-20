Flow Metals Completes Induced Polarization Survey at New Brenda Porphyry Copper Target

Vancouver, June 20, 2024 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") announces the completion of an induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 100% owned New Brenda copper-silver-molybdenum project located in south-central British Columbia within the Quesnel Terrane.

Highlights include:

3.2 KM Induced Polarization, single-line, survey over the XP target

Two elevated chargeability anomalies identified align with anomalous soil and rock samples

Elevated 1500m long, shallow eastern anomaly coincides with annular magnetic low region

1000m long western anomaly underlies a rock sample containing 0.67% Cu

Figure 1: IP inversion Chargeability and Resistivity (High Resolution)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/213668_93d2005af46019ae_001full.jpg

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Flow Metals commented: "Results from the IP survey provide further indications of a potential large porphyry system. Our team continues to develop the XP porphyry target through systematic evaluation and geophysical techniques. Widespread mineralization in surface soils and co-incident IP and Magnetic response at depth take us one step closer to defining drill-ready targets. New Brenda is showing signs of being a significant new district-scale grassroots project in a Tier-1 copper district."

Survey Interpretation:

The survey delineates two areas of significant interest. The eastern anomaly shows very high chargeability underneath a previously identified large geochemical and magnetic target over a distance of 1500 m. The chargeability weakens with depth in the inversion but remains highly anomalous to the bottom of the survey (estimated depth of 150 metres). High chargeable values may indicate the presence of disseminated sulphide minerals which are commonly found within and adjacent to porphyry deposits.

The western EM anomaly delineates a broad deeper chargeable zone underneath the 0.67% Cu showing over a distance of 1000 m . The anomaly widens and intensifies with depth from the surface. Wider spacing over this zone will be required to see if the rocks continue to become more chargeable at depth. The lower values around 10-20 msec are within typical range of disseminated chalcopyrite mineralization.

The areas highlighted by the current survey and historical soil and rock sampling are covered with a semicontinuous layer of till overburden and bedrock exposure is limited. The immediate next steps include detailed prospecting of the anomalous area with test pits and soil profile geochemical sampling. Expansion of the current IP survey with parallel IP lines will help delineate the chargeability anomalies and generate a 3D model of the subsurface to define drill targets.

Survey details:

The in-house survey was conducted over 12 days by a team of 6 people lead by Angelica St. Pierre. The time domain (2 seconds on and 2 seconds off) survey was pole-dipole n=8 array with an "a" spacing of 50 metres designed by Martin St. Pierre of ST PIERRE Geoconsultant Inc. The inversion was completed by David Bingham with raw data preprocessed in X2IPI and inverted with the RES2DINV algorithm. On site supervision was by Harley Slade, P. Geo. a director of the company and project manager.

XP Target History

In 2018, a 10m wide outcrop with chalcopyrite mineralization was discovered and a grab sample was taken. The sample contained 0.67% Cu and 46.11 ppm Ag and elevated trace elements such as Bi, Te and U. The sample had pervasive potassic alteration in the form of biotite replacing hornblende and magnetite. Note that rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and, as such, are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property.

An airborne magnetic survey was later conducted in 2021 that revealed a large ring-shaped magnetic low anomaly directly underneath the rock sample. A follow up geochemical soil survey was conducted in 2023 which highlighted a polymetallic, Cu, Mo, Ag, Bi anomaly coincident with the interpreted magnetite destruction zone. (see news dated July 24, 2023, November 22, 2022, and January 17, 2022, for further details as posted on the Company's website and SEDAR+)

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts. New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane and Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the Sixtymile placer district.

