Gold Mountain Mining 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held June 19, 2024, as described in the Company's information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results are set out below:

Number of Directions: set the number of directors at four (4).

Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular the Meeting were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For % For Withheld/ Abstain % Withheld/Abstain Bruce Sifton 593,697,340 99.83% 1,004,878 0.17% Ronald Woo 593,571,600 99.81% 1,130,618 0.19% Hugh Behroozy 593,697,340 99.83% 1,004,878 0.17% Nadine Hoehne 593,697,340 99.83% 1,004,878 0.17%

Approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Re-approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.

Approved new Articles for the Company.

Approved a 10 to 1 share consolidation.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

