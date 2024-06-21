Menü Artikel
Gold Mountain Mining 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held June 19, 2024, as described in the Company's information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results are set out below:

  • Number of Directions: set the number of directors at four (4).
  • Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular the Meeting were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Withheld/ Abstain

% Withheld/Abstain

Bruce Sifton

593,697,340

99.83%

1,004,878

0.17%

Ronald Woo

593,571,600

99.81%

1,130,618

0.19%

Hugh Behroozy

593,697,340

99.83%

1,004,878

0.17%

Nadine Hoehne

593,697,340

99.83%

1,004,878

0.17%
  • Approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
  • Re-approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.
  • Approved new Articles for the Company.
  • Approved a 10 to 1 share consolidation.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Phone: 778.262.0933
Email: IR@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


