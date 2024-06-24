Midnight Sun Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, June 24, 2024 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 5,619,714 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.50 per common share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on July 2, 2021. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for these Warrants by an additional twelve months and accordingly the new expiry dates for the Warrants will be July 2, 2025.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Option Grant

Midnight Sun has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 550,000 Common Shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.33 per share, to certain employees and consultants. These stock options are fully vested upon issuance and expire five years from the date of issue. The stock options are granted pursuant to Midnight Sun's 10% rolling stock option plan.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

