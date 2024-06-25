StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, June 25, 2024 - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") held the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of its shareholders on June 24th, 2024. All resolutions at the AGM were unanimously (100%) approved, including:

setting the number of directors at four,

re-appointing Darren Bahrey, Ryan McEachern, Paula Caldwell St-Onge and David Haig as directors of the Company; and

re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company.

21,634,317 shares, being approximately 57.55 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the AGM.

Darren Bahrey, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank the shareholders for their support in favour of our plans to move the company forward. We are excited to keep you updated on our exploration progress as we unlock groundbreaking discoveries of critical metals new to Canada."

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five projects strategically situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading exploration discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey

CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.

info@strategXcorp.com

Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

