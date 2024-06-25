Scandium Canada Ltd. Commences Summer 2024 Field Work Program

MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2024 - Scandium Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Scandium Canada") (TSX VENTURE: SCD); (OTCQB: SCDCF) is pleased to announce the opening of its work camp at its flagship Crater Lake project in northeastern Quebec and the start of the summer 2024 field work program. Crater Lake is the only active primary scandium project globally.

The Company has a permanent camp at Crater Lake that is accessible via helicopter or float plane. The camp cook and general handyman arrived on site June 13 to prepare. Staff from the engineering firm WSP arrived June 17 to begin their environmental work which will consist of study of fauna (birds and bats) and flora (inventory of vegetation and wetland to establish a baseline) and establishing baselines of water quality and fish habitats. This work is a prerequisite for the environmental permitting process. It will be done by different WSP teams this summer and some of the work will include fieldwork in 2025.

The Crater Lake site and the proposed path of the road from the mine site to the current paved road will be mapped using the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. The resulting information will be used to help plan out in detail the path of the proposed road and to accurately plan the infrastructure of the Crater Lake permanent camp and facilities.

Finally, later this month a drilling campaign will be undertaken that will include geomechanical drilling and conversion drilling. Drilling equipment and personnel are being mobilized. The drilling is expected to start by the end of June. The Company will update the market as the drilling progresses.

Guy Bourassa, CEO of Scandium Canada, said, "We are pleased to begin our summer field work campaign as it will provide re quired information for the completion of a pre-feasibility study. Our unique project means that we have to remain active on multiple paths that include being on the ground as well as market development."

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD.

Scandium Canada is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project in Québec.

For further information please contact:

Scandium Canada Ltd.

Guy Bourassa Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (418) 580-2320 Email: info@scandium-canada.com Rebecca Greco Investor Relations Phone: +1 (416) 822-6483 Email: fighouse@yahoo.com

Website: www.scandium-canada.com.com Twitter: @ScandiumCanada Facebook: Scandium Canada Ltd. Linkedin.com: Scandium canada Ltd. Instagram: @scandiumcanada

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.