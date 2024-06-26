Aztec Minerals Reports 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Vancouver - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024, including fixing the number of directors at five, electing each of Simon Dyakowski, Patricio Varas, Mark Rebagliati, James Schilling and Stewart Lockwood as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year and appointing Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's shareholders also approved, ratified and affirmed the Company's rolling equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"). The Equity Incentive Plan was initially approved and adopted by the Company's board of directors on May 19, 2023 and approved, ratified and affirmed by the Company's shareholders previously at the annual and special meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2023. The Equity Incentive Plan allows for the issuance of incentive stock options, deferred share units, performance share units, restricted share units, stock appreciation rights, and stock purchase rights (collectively, "Awards"). Pursuant to the Equity Incentive Plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the Company, from time to time, may be reserved for issuance pursuant to the exercise of all Awards granted thereunder.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including, among other things, the price of metals, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.