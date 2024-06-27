Teck Named to 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named as one of Corporate Knights' 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. This marks the 18th consecutive year Teck has been named as one of the Best 50 companies by Corporate Knights.

"As we responsibly produce essential metals needed for global development and the energy transition, our team is focused on caring for the people, communities and the environment where we operate," said Jonathan Price, President and CEO. "Being named as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada is a reflection of the commitment of our people, who prioritize environmental and social responsibility in everything they do."



The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada are each evaluated on a set of up to 25 environmental, social and governance indicators including board diversity, resource efficiency, financial management, sustainable revenue and sustainable investment. For more information about the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the full rankings, visit https://www.corporateknights.com/rankings/best-50-rankings/2024-best-50-rankings/.

Teck has set ambitious targets in sustainability, including being carbon neutral by 2050 and to working towards a nature positive future by 2030. For more information on our sustainability goals and performance, visit http://www.teck.com/sustainability.

Earlier this year Corporate Knights also recognized Teck as one of the 2024 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the sixth straight year. Teck is ranked fourth in the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment metals and mining industry, listed on the FTSE4Good Index Series, recognized as a 2024 ESG Top-Rated company by Sustainalytics, and was named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers from 2018 through 2024.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

