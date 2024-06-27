1911 Gold Announces Results Of 2024 Annual General And Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2024 - 1911 Gold Corp. ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. Shareholders holding 58,765,642 common shares, or 43.7% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting:

Electing each management-nominated director;

Appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Company's auditor;

An ordinary resolution approving the Company's new long-term incentive plan;

An ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders approving the creation of a new Control Person.

A summary of the results for the election of 1911 Gold's Board of Directors is provided below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % 1. Elect Gary O'Connor as Director 53,665,904 99.39 327,414 0.61 2. Elect Michael Hoffman as Director 53,716,949 99.49 276,369 0.51 3. Elect Shaun Heinrichs as Director 53,724,768 99.50 268,550 0.50 4. Elect Blair Schultz as Director 53,727,754 99.51 265,564 0.49

Blair Schultz joins as a new director to the Company at this years Meeting. Blair brings over 25 years of experience in financial, operational, project finance and capital markets experience. He is an experienced director who began his career at one of Canada's top hedge funds, K2 and Associates Investment Management Inc. He was Vice President and held various positions most notably, Head of Special Situations, Portfolio Management and Trading.

James Haggarty and Shastri Ramnath, previously directors of the Company since July 2018 and March 2019, respectively, did not stand for re-election at this years AGSM.

"On behalf of the company and shareholders, I would like to thank both James and Shastri for all their invaluable contributions to 1911 Gold over the past several years. They have both been important members of the Board, providing the Company with the benefit of their unique skill sets and experience. We wish them well." Gary O'Connor, Executive Chairman commented, "I would also like to welcome Blair to the Board, and look forward to working closely with him and leveraging his experience from when he was part of the Klondex Mines Ltd. team that transitioned 1911 Gold to a separate public company and helped guide the board during those early years."

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 63,000 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

