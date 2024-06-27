Cordoba Minerals Appoints New Board of Directors and Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, June 27, 2024 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2024 (the "Circular") were elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at seven (7) for the ensuing year.

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jordan Neeser as a non-independent director, and Mr. Terry Krepiakevich as an independent director to the Company's Board.

"We welcome Jordan and Terry to join the Cordoba Board," commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya. "Their extensive experience and insights will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to advancing the Alacran Project into an operating copper mine in the near future while building our track record to distinguish ourselves as a mine developer and soon-to-be operator in the mining space."

About Jordan Neeser

Mr. Neeser is a finance executive with 20 years of experience in financial reporting, corporate development, and corporate finance, primarily in the mining sector. Since November 2022, Mr. Neeser has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Previously Mr. Neeser was CFO and Corporate Secretary at TSX listed Gold Standard Ventures from March 2021 to August 2022, when it was acquired by Orla Mining in August, 2022. Mr. Neeser was previously CFO of Conifex Timber from December 2018 to March 2021, and before that spent eight years with First Quantum as both Group Controller and Director, Business Development. Mr. Neeser started his career with KPMG, is a Chartered Public Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

About Terry Krepiakevich

Mr. Krepiakevich is a Fellow of the British Columbia CPA Association and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He has been a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Alexco Resource Corp., a TSX-listed and NYSE-listed mineral resources company, from 2009 to 2022. He has also served as a member and chair of the compensation and governance committees for various listed companies.

Voting results for election of directors:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % William (Bill) Orchow 57,875,336 100.00% 1,498 0.00% Dr. Huaisheng Peng 57,875,336 100.00% 1,498 0.00% Dr. Diane Nicolson 57,875,336 100.00% 1,498 0.00% Terry Krepiakevich 57,875,336 100.00% 1,498 0.00% Jordan Neeser 57,875,336 100.00% 1,498 0.00% Quentin Markin 57,875,336 100.00% 1,498 0.00% Luis Valencia González 57,757,690 99.79% 119,144 0.21%

Cordoba reports that Shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Disinterested Shareholders have also approved certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan ("SOP"), long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") and deferred share unit plan ("DSU Plan" and together with the SOP and LTIP, the "Plans"). The Plans were updated to be in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation.

The Company's SOP is a "rolling" plan pursuant to which the aggregate number of shares to be issued under the SOP shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

The Company's LTIP and DSU Plan are "fixed" plans pursuant to which the aggregate number of shares to be issued under the LTIP and DSU Plan are fixed. The amendments to the LTIP and DSU Plan increase the fixed number of shares issuable under both plans from an aggregate of 8,915,095 common shares to an aggregate 8,981,393 common shares, which is equivalent to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the date of the Circular.

For further information with respect to the amendments of the Plans, please see the Circular. The Plans remain subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

