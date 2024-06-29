Karus Mining Change of Chief Financial Officer and Auditor

Vancouver, June 28, 2024 - Karus Mining Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Karus") announces that a new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") has been appointed.

Effective today, Anil Jiwani has resigned as the Company's CFO, and Dave Cross has been appointed as his successor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Jiwani for his service to the Company.

We are very fortunate to have added Dave Cross to the Karus team as CFO effective immediately. Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA"), Certified General Accountant, with extensive knowledge and experience in mining and mineral exploration.

In addition, the Company announces that it has appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as its auditor for the Company's upcoming fiscal year.

The Company's previous auditor, Saturna Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, (the "Former Auditor") resigned as auditors of the Company effective June 28, 2024. The resignation was not as a result of any reportable event (as that term is defined in section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations). Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the replacement auditor for the Company. Copies of the Notice of Change of Auditor and letters from the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor have been filed on SEDAR.

