Group Eleven hopeful for a second major discovery at Carrickittle West prospect in Ireland

NewsDirect (TSX-V:ZNG) CEO Bart Jaworski joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with news that the company hopes for a second major zinc discovery at its Carrickittle West prospect in the Republic of Ireland.



Jaworski said initial drilling at Carrickittle West indicated substantial intervals of sulphide mineralization, with evidence of a major fault which may be crucial for mineralization. The company plans a 1,700m drill program, aiming to complete it by year-end,



He also highlighted the company's first significant zinc-lead discovery in Ireland, Ballywire, with 29 drilled holes showing mineralization over a 2.6 km strike length, within a 6 km prospective trend. The most notable result was 30m of 11% zinc and 80g/t silver. Glencore is the largest shareholder, with Michael Gentile also holding a significant stake.



Jaworski elaborated on the bullish outlook for zinc, driven by global supply constraints and reduced treatment charges, indicating a tight concentrate market. Upcoming news includes drill results from Ballywire and Carrickittle West, suggesting a busy second half of the year for Group Eleven Resources.



