Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Group Eleven hopeful for a second major discovery at Carrickittle West prospect in Ireland

15:49 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ZNG) CEO Bart Jaworski joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with news that the company hopes for a second major zinc discovery at its Carrickittle West prospect in the Republic of Ireland.

Jaworski said initial drilling at Carrickittle West indicated substantial intervals of sulphide mineralization, with evidence of a major fault which may be crucial for mineralization. The company plans a 1,700m drill program, aiming to complete it by year-end,

He also highlighted the company's first significant zinc-lead discovery in Ireland, Ballywire, with 29 drilled holes showing mineralization over a 2.6 km strike length, within a 6 km prospective trend. The most notable result was 30m of 11% zinc and 80g/t silver. Glencore is the largest shareholder, with Michael Gentile also holding a significant stake.

Jaworski elaborated on the bullish outlook for zinc, driven by global supply constraints and reduced treatment charges, indicating a tight concentrate market. Upcoming news includes drill results from Ballywire and Carrickittle West, suggesting a busy second half of the year for Group Eleven Resources.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/group-eleven-hopeful-for-a-second-major-discovery-at-carrickittle-west-prospect-in-ireland-682460405

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Group Eleven Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Irland
A2H9YB
CA39944P1018
www.groupelevenresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap