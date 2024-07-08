Trans Canada Gold Corp. Strengthens its Land and Lease Position and Prepares for Drilling its Second Multilateral Well

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:RCTRF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has strengthened its land position, and signed an additional lease agreement to complement a recently completed the purchase of two strategic land and lease acquisitions pursuant to an AMI ("Area of Mutual Interest") in a Farmout Agreement ("Farmout") dated November 1, 2022. The Operator has completed, signed and secured a strategic surface lease and is now permitting its new multilateral well for a summer start for drilling. This new multilateral well is expected to contact over 3000 meters of oil reservoir in the General Petroleum sand.

Commented President & CEO Tim Coupland, "With the signing of the most recent lease agreement, and with the completion of the land acquisition pursuant to an AMI, drilling pre-planning, pre-purchasing of drilling equipment such as drill casing, pipe, tanks, is in full progress, and we expect drilling to be right on schedule for mid/late summer. With global oil prices remaining high, and the new Canadian TMX pipeline now fully operational, oil prices are forecasted to remain steady, this will in turn will allow the Company to pursue additional multilateral drilling opportunities and new property acquisitions."

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

