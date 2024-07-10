District Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, July 10, 2024 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on fieldwork activities on our Swedish mineral properties, preparation for a potential secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden, and District's comments on the status of the uranium moratorium in Sweden.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "We are happy to provide a corporate update to our investors. Our geologists have been busy in the field at our Alum Shale Properties, and also on our Tomtebo and Stollberg Properties that are being explored in collaboration with Boliden. We have been considering a secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden for quite some time and have recently begun preparing for the application process. The Company expects that more news on the status of the potential lifting of the uranium moratorium in Sweden will become available within H2 2024."

Alum Shale Energy Metal Properties

In May and June 2024, fieldwork was conducted on our Viken, Tåsjö, Malgomaj, Österkälen Alum Shale mineral licenses.

District consolidated 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit on January 15, 2024 (news release here), which is the largest undeveloped Alum Shale uranium-vanadium-potash-molybdenum-nickel-copper-zinc deposit in Sweden, and amongst the largest deposits based on total historic mineral resources of uranium and vanadium in the world.

Alum Shale deposits in Sweden typically contain a large inventory of critical energy metals that will be required as part of the green energy transition. In addition, potentially viable Alum Shale deposits are large and shallow, which simplifies and lowers the cost of the exploration, discovery, and development stages.

The main objectives of this fieldwork were to:

Locate areas where Alum Shale is outcropping or visible at surface and recover outcrop rock samples of Alum Shale for geochemical analysis.

Understand the overall structural setting of the properties and the structural architecture of the Alum Shale layers to identify where the Alum Shale may be thickened.

Validate or revise existing geological maps based on new field observations.

Investigate airborne uraniferous radiometric anomalies along with the geological setting.

Reconnaissance to determine the road and trail accessibility on the properties.

Identify the location of historic drill holes.

The results from this geological mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling will be used for future drill targeting of potentially viable Alum Shale energy metal deposit targets.

Tomtebo and Stollberg Base Metal Polymetallic Properties

Drill results from the Tomtebo Property are expected to become available by late-July 2024, and a news release will be disseminated after final interpretations and review are completed.

Geological mapping, prospecting, re-logging of historical drill core, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys continue on the Tomtebo and Stollberg Properties.

Interpretation of the geological, geochemical and geophysical data from Stollberg is being used to refine targets for a planned drill program at Stollberg in October 2024.

Intention to Apply to List on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

A significant increase of Swedish shareholders on District's share registry may be related to the excitement surrounding District's 100% owned Viken Energy Metal Deposit combined with the potential lifting of the uranium moratorium in Sweden. This encouraging dynamic has led the Company to commence preparations for an application to obtain a secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to allow for all Swedish investors to more easily participate in the District journey.

Benefits of a Nasdaq First North Growth Market Listing are represented to be:

"Proven Growth Platform: More than 120 Nasdaq First North Growth Market listed companies have grown and migrated to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

Active Market: Strong investor demand for growth companies, both among retail investors as well as domestic and international institutional investors.

Global Brand: The Nasdaq brand brings visibility and credibility, and can potentially help listed companies as they expand internationally and in talent acquisition" (see Nasdaq First North Growth Market website).

Status of Uranium Moratorium in Sweden

There is currently a moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden, which has been in place since 2018. On February 23, 2024 the Swedish Government initiated a rapid investigation into abolishing the ban on uranium exploration and mining (February 26, 2024 news release). The scope of this investigation involved identifying the steps required to lift the uranium moratorium to allow for uranium exploration and mining in Sweden again. This investigation was completed on May 15, 2024, and has not been made available to the public.

The Swedish Parliament is scheduled to reconvene in Fall 2024, and it is anticipated that the process for lifting the current moratorium on uranium exploration and mining will continue. The Swedish Government has made its intentions clear by stating that "the current ban on uranium mining will be removed" (see Press Release from Ministry of Climate and Enterprise). District is ready for this transformational decision with our portfolio of properties in Sweden.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than District's Properties. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on District's Properties.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the uranium-vanadium Viken Deposit, which is an asset with substantial exploration and development expenditures that resulted in the definition of large historic polymetallic resource estimates in 2010 and 2014. The Viken Deposit is amongst the largest deposits by total historic mineral resources of uranium and vanadium in the world.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Garrett Ainsworth"

