Majestic Announces 2024 AGM Results

Vancouver - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that the management nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on July 11, 2024, were elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders re-elected Stephen Kenwood, Chengliang Jiang, Charles Uy and John Campbell for the upcoming year.

Other resolutions submitted by management to shareholders for consideration were approved as presented, including the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan as summarized in the Information Circular (99.72% For; 0.28% Against). Approval of the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration (99.74% For; 0.26% Abstain).

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Stephen Kenwood as President & Chief Executive Office, and James Mackie as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in mineral resource exploration, development and extraction. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

