Cordoba Minerals Announces Changes to Executive Team

Vancouver, July 15, 2024 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that Mr. David Garratt has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company as of July 11th to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Peter Portka has replaced Mr. Garratt as the CFO effective as of July 12th, while continuing to serve concurrently as the Vice President of Corporate Development of the Company.

Mr. Portka was appointed as the Company's Vice President of Corporate Development in January 2024, and has been a key member of the executive team since then. Mr. Portka has extensive experience as a senior financial and corporate development executive in the mining sector. Prior to joining Cordoba, Mr. Portka served as CFO at NorZinc Ltd., and Vice President of Finance at Quintana Resources Capital, a streaming and royalty division of a U.S. based multi-billion-dollar private equity fund. Mr. Portka holds professional designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, I want to congratulate Peter in his new role at Cordoba, and thank David for his hard work and contributions over the past few years. We wish David all the best in his future endeavours," Commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216483