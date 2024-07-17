AngloGold Ashanti plc Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("the Company", "AGA" or "AngloGold Ashanti") is pleased to announce that Bruce Cleaver and Nicky Newton-King have been appointed independent non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 22 July 2024. Mr Cleaver will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee and Ms Newton-King will serve as a member of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee and the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Mr Cleaver was CEO of global diamond company De Beers Group from 2016 to early 2023 before becoming Co-Chair until the end of 2023. He joined De Beers in 2005 as General Counsel and held various executive roles spanning business development and strategy before becoming CEO in 2016. Prior to this he was a Partner at Webber Wentzel, a leading South African law firm. He brings extensive commercial and mining experience to the Board.

Mr Cleaver became Chair and a non-executive director of the UK-based gemstone company Gemfields Group Ltd from 1 July 2024, which is listed on the JSE and AIM.

Ms Newton-King was CEO of the JSE until 2019. She joined the JSE in 1996 and held various executive roles before becoming CEO in 2012. Ms Newton-King is a corporate finance and securities regulation lawyer and brings extensive legal, business, regulatory and capital markets experience to the Board, as well as knowledge of sustainability matters. She was responsible for repositioning the JSE as a modern securities exchange and her initiatives there included the implementation of the JSE's Socially Responsible Investment Index, the first index of its type globally.

Ms Newton King is a non-executive director at MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile network operator with operations across the continent, and a non-executive director at the international banking and wealth management group Investec. She is also the Chair of the Council of Stellenbosch University and a trustee of the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre.

Commenting on the appointment, AngloGold Ashanti Chairperson Jochen Tilk said: "We are very pleased to welcome Nicky and Bruce to the Board of AngloGold Ashanti. Their appointments bring to the Board extensive executive and leadership experience, coupled with wide-ranging expertise that includes capital markets, strategy and commercial insights across developed and developing markets. Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to create value for our shareholders."

