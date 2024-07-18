Multiple Finance and Offtake Offers Secured for Development of Mabilo Copper-Gold Project

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Highlights:

Key development milestone achieved with multiple attractive finance and offtake offers secured for Stage 1 DSO start-up at Mabilo

All the finance offers include a facility for US$25m together with offtake arrangements for products on market terms

DSO start-up operation at Mabilo has near term cashflow with nominal capital, with 94% of net cashflow from 21% supergene chalcocite

Mabilo is a world-class high-grade copper-gold project (CuEq 3.9%), fully permitted MPSA (mining permit) and ECC

SUBIACO, July 18, 2024 - The Board of RTG Mining Inc. ("RTG", or the "Company") (TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG) is pleased to provide an update on the financing process for the development of the high-grade Copper and Gold Mabilo Project ("the Project") in the Philippines. RTG holds a 40% interest in Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corporation ("MLEDC") which owns 100% of the Mabilo Project, together with a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.

RTG confirms that following a short due diligence period, MLEDC has received multiple debt finance and offtake offers to fund 100% of the planned capital expenditure for the development of Stage 1 of the Project, on attractive terms.

Operational start-up of Stage 1 at Mabilo is a significant milestone for RTG investors, highlighted by a high-grade Direct Shipping Operation ("DSO") that will mine, amongst other products, approximately 100,000t of supergene chalcocite material which runs in the order of 21% reserve grade copper1.

With all initial finance offers now received, MLEDC will analyse the various term sheets and seek to optimise the preferred offers, with a view to selecting a final party and moving to signing binding documentation in the near-term.

[1] For the ASX Feasibility Study announcement including JORC tables please refer to the RTG Mining website (www.rtgmining.com) and on the ASX, under announcements (www.asx.com.au).

Management Commentary:

Commenting on this key development, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "This is a very important step in the development of the high-grade Mabilo Copper-Gold Project and places the project in a prime position to capitalise on consensus views of a strong and improving forecast for copper prices. The offers for 100% finance for Stage 1 CAPEX also demonstrate the strong economics and cashflow underpinning Mabilo's development, with few projects capable of securing such attractive financing terms. RTG will now focus on securing the most appropriate, non-dilutive funding option to advance this asset forward."

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.

RTG also has several exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Ltd.. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Equinox Partners and Sun Valley.

