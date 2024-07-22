Independence Gold Evacuates the 3Ts Project Due to BC Wildfires

Vancouver, July 22, 2024 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") has evacuated the 3Ts Project due to the close proximity to the Laidman Lake wildfire.

The Company received notice from the B.C. Wildfire Service on Sunday, July 21st, 2024, that the 3Ts Project was within the evacuation order for the Laidman Lake wildfire, which is currently estimated to be 51 hectares in size and considered out of control. All field personnel and contractors were successfully evacuated from the project site.

Randy Turner, President & CEO of the Company commented, "Our priority was ensuring that everyone was able to make it safely off-site at 3Ts, which I am happy to report was successful, due to the diligence of our project manager. Our thoughts are with the communities who remain affected by the wildfires and the hard-working firefighters who are battling the fires. Exploration at 3Ts will recommence once it is safe to return to site at the direction of the BC Wildfire Service."

The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. It is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,100 m in strike length, with true widths up to 25m, have been identified.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

