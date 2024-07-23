Viva Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 2,750,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of C$0.165 per share and expire three years after the grant date. The vesting schedule is as follows: 50% of the options vest immediately and the remaining options vest 25% of the total grant, at the one-year and two-year anniversary dates until fully vested. The Board of Directors of Viva Gold are typically compensated via stock options.

About Viva Gold Viva Gold Corp holds 100% of Tonopah gold project ("Tonopah"), located on the world class Walker Lane mineral trend in western Nevada, approximately 30 minutes' drive southeast of the Kinross Round Mountain mine and 20 minutes' drive from the Town of Tonopah. Prior to its 2022 drilling program, the Company declared a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 394,000 ounces at 0.78 grams/tonne at Tonopah, with 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Gold resources at Tonopah are generally well oxidized and is amenable to both heap leach and leach mill processing for gold recovery. The project enjoys exceptional infrastructure with paved road access and nearby commercially available water and grid electric power. Viva has worked with its regulators to significantly advance its environmental, social and technical baseline study work at Tonopah to support future environmental and project development permitting requirements. These efforts demonstrate our focus and commitment to de-risk and add value to the Tonopah project as it is advanced to feasibility study and permitting.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has 123.2 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

