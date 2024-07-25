Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
08:00 Uhr | GlobeNewswire
ST HELIER, July 25, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on July 24, 2024 from BlackRock, Inc. that on July 23, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
|CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|23/07/2024
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24/07/2024
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of
voting rights held
in issuer (8.A +
8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.53%
|0.47%
|5.01%
|962,355
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|4.48%
|0.48%
|4.97%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|870,326
|4.53%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|870,326
|4.53%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion
Period xi
|Physical or
cash
Settlement xii
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|92,029
|0.47%
|SUBTOTAL
8.B.2
|92,029
|0.47%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|X
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|3.03%
|0.00%
|3.03%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
|Place of completion
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|Date of completion
|24 July 2024