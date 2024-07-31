Plata Latina Announces AGM Voting Results
Vancouver, July 30, 2024 - Plata Latina Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") held on July 29, 2024. A total of 29,529,295 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.36% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:
|Number of Directors
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Set the number of directors at three
|29,529,295
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|Election of Directors
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Gilmour Clausen
|28,629,295
|96.95%
|900,000
|3.05%
|Letitia Wong
|29,529,295
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|Joseph Longpre
|29,529,295
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
The Company reports shareholders reappointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP
|29,529,295
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's Share Option Plan:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Approval of Share Option Plan
|29,529,295
|99.92%
|25,000
|0.08%
About Plata Latina Minerals
Plata Latina Minerals was a Canadian exploration company which was in the business of exploring and evaluating mineral property assets, principally in Mexico. The Company has since sold or relinquished its interests in four Mexican mineral properties and is undergoing a strategic review process, which includes capitalizing on the value of the Company as a clean listed shell with modest cash and cash flow. Following the completion of an option agreement in 2020 where the Company sold its Naranjillo Property to Fresnillo for a total of US $2,150,000 over three years, Plata Latina currently receives advance royalty payments of US $100,000 until the earlier of (i) US $1,000,000 of advance royalty payments have been paid, or (ii) Naranjillo commences commercial production of minerals. The Company also was granted a 3% net smelter return royalty.
For more information, please contact:
Patricia Fong
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +1 800 933 9925
Email: info@plminerals.com
